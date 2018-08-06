Food vendor’s arrest prompts viral views, Fresno police chief’s response

The arrest of a Fresno food vendor by police Sunday night drew thousands of Facebook viewers, many denouncing the action, but Police Chief Jerry Dyer on Monday said the vendor was detained because he did not provide officers a business license or valid vehicle registration, and refused give identification, as required by law.
The vendor, identified as Santiago Jacobo Pichardo-Miranda, 27, was not jailed by police, but transported to police headquarters where he was issued a citation for the violations, as well as for having an illegal switchblade knife, and released, according to Dyer.
Jesse Montz Ramirez said he began filming the arrest of as he was waiting to get food near Pichardo-Miranda’s food truck at Peach and Olive avenues. The incident took place about 10 p.m.
Montz Ramirez said the “officer was rude from the beginning,” and that the officer has been “giving (Pichardo-Miranda) grief about a permit for about a month following a robbery at the location. He said police are “overstepping their jurisdiction,” and “need to focus on the real crimes being committed.”
At a news conference called to discuss other issues, Dyer, asked about the incident, said he had not seen the Facebook video, but had read the incident report. The chief indicated that the issue leading to the arrest was Pichardo-Miranda’s refusal to provide identification.
He said the officer told the vendor that he was going to cite him for the lack of a permit and vehicle registration, and Pichrado-Miranda told him to harass someone else. The incident escalated as bystanders shouted and cursed at the officer, who called for backup.
Pichardo-Miranda was taken to the department’s identification bureau, where he was released after receiving the citations. Dyer said Pichardo-Miranda also apologized to the officer.
Dyer also noted that videos sometimes only show a portion of reality, and added that if someone does not provide positive identification, it could lead the wrong person being named in a court hearing.
