Four people arrested in Porterville after alleged home burglary, ATV theft

Four Porterville residents were arrested on Saturday after allegedly breaking in and stealing from a home, and then making off with an ATV.
At around 4:43 p.m. Porterville police officers responded to an report of a burglary of a home in the 1200 block of South Wisconsin Street, according to a news release.
Officers arrived and discovered the thieves had left with miscellaneous household items and a Honda ATV.
Later that evening, just after 7:30 p.m., an officer saw the stolen ATV at a residence in the 700 block of West Poplar Avenue.
Officers along with detectives from the department’s Special Investigation Unit made contact with several people in the residence, while investigating officers recovered the stolen vehicle along with other items taken in the burglary. The stolen items were later returned to the victim.
The four suspects, Joshua Smith, 22, David Davis, 38, Yvette Carranza, 36, and Emily Otey, 26, were arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, conspiracy to possess a stolen vehicle, possessing stolen property and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Smith was also found to have five outstanding arrest warrants. All four suspects were booked into the Tulare County Jail.
