Coalinga homicide appears to be gang related, deputies say. Victim’s name released

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man shot and killed in Coalinga in what detective suspect is a gang-related homicide. He is identified as Eric Colin, 29, of Coalinga.
Around 9 pm Wednesday, Colin was walking near the area of Warthan Avenue.. and East Sacramento Avenue.
Someone fired gunshots in Colin’s direction, striking him several times, the sheriff’s office said. He died at a hospital in Hanford.
The sheriff’s office took over the homicide investigation at the request of Coalinga police.
Detectives interviewed witnesses and collected evidence, and are investigating the possibility it wad a gang-related shooting, but the motive has not yet been confirmed, the sheriff’s office said. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with additional information in this case is asked to contact Detective Adrian Villegas at 559-600-8210 orAdrian.Villegas@fresnosheriff.org, or call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 anonymously.
Comments