Fresno police find their fatal stabbing suspect — he’s already in jail

Fresno police say a man who killed another man by stabbing him to death is under arrest.
Just after midnight June 24, police received a 911 call from the apartment building at 3115 E. Clay Ave. that a man had been stabbed in the upper body and collapsed.
Rescuers tried to save Thavone Phaysamone, 43, of Fresno, but he died at the hospital.
After a five-week investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Lue Vang, 30, of Fresno.
Vang was already in the county jail on an unrelated weapons charge. Friday, detectives added one count of murder to his rap sheet.
