Two shotguns and a pistol on the floor of the van leads to Fresno man’s arrest

Officer Daniel Saldana is credited with seizing five guns from the streets of southwest Fresno in three days, police reported Monday.
Sgt. Antonio Rivera said officers from the southwest division have confiscated a total of 13 guns during the time period.
Monday, Saldana was patrolling near California and Marks avenues when he pulled over a Mazda minivan with expired license tags and the driver, identified as Xavier Flores, 23, reportedly gave officers a false name, according to Rivera. That prompted officers to order the four occupants out of the vehicle, and two shotguns and a semiautomatic pistol were discovered on the rear floorboard.
Flores reportedly admitted the loaded weapons were his, and he was booked on weapons charges. The remaining three occupants were released at the scene.
