3 Mexican nationals with records returned to the U.S. This time, it’s federal prison

Three citizens of Mexico were sentenced to federal prison for illegally returning to the United States after being deported for committing crimes, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott of Sacramento said Tuesday.
Julio Cesar Delgadillo, 47, who lived in Visalia, was sentenced Monday to five years and three months in federal prison. He pleaded guilty June 18 to being a deported alien found in the United States.
Two years ago, Delgadillo was deported. In 2003, he was convicted in Tulare County of assault with a firearm and was sentenced to three years in state prison.
Ramon Quintero, 48, who lived in Kern County, was sentenced Monday to 18 months in federal prison after pleading guilty. In 1999, he was convicted of second-degree robbery and given a six-year sentence, and was deported in 2008.
Bernardo Guzman-Cruz, 45, who lived in Kings County, was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison. Six years ago, he was deported and had been convicted in 2003 of domestic violence for which he was sentenced to two years in state prison.
The cases were investigated by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations.
