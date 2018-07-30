Farmersville liquor store owner back in jail, this time for murder

A liquor store owner in Farmersville is under arrest for murder five days after the man he shot and wounded in an ongoing dispute died, police said.
Harbhajan Singh Mundi, 56, of Exeter, was arrested Saturday at his home and is now in the Tulare County jail.
On July 24, Mundi was initially arrested after shooting two people inside Aztec liquor store on East Visalia Road, police said.
The gunfire erupted about 1 p.m. after the property owner and several other people went to the store to meet with Mundi, police said.
One man was seriously wounded and the other shot in the foot, police said. In an unexpected development, police found that Mundi also accidentally shot himself in the foot.
He posted bail on charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.
About 7 p.m. Saturday, police from Farmersville, Woodlake and Exeter went to Mundi’s home and took him into into custody without incident.
The identity of the man who died has not been made public. Police said they were waiting for the coroner’s office to release information.
