Fresno police say he fired gunshots into the air, after a ShotSpotter alert led to his home

Fresno police say they arrested a man who fired gunshots into the air early Sunday, after a Shot Spotter alert was triggered in southwest Fresno.
Officers Drake Martens and Trenten Davis arrived to a house on the 2700 block of S. Tupman Ave. around 12:42 p.m., and arrested Amphorn Yang, 37, after officers allegedly found a loaded semi-automatic handgun on the kitchen table inside his home.
Five 9 mm shell casings were allegedly found in Yang’s front yard and Yang later admitted to firing the rounds into the air, according to Sgt. Antonio Rivera.
Yang was not the listed owner of the 9 mm Ruger, police found.
Yang was booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm and weapons offenses.
Rivera said in the last two days, southwest officers have taken 10 guns off the streets.
