Police officer responding to a domestic violence call ends up in the hospital

A Sanger police officer responding to a domestic violence call just after midnight Saturday ended up in the hospital after an alleged drunken driver slammed into him, police say.
The Sanger Police Department said in a post to Facebook Saturday morning that Officer Sergio Arguello was westbound on North Avenue when a black Nissan northbound on Academy Avenue ran a red light and hit Arguello’s patrol car.
Three people in the Nissan including the driver fled the scene, according to police, leaving Arguello injured in his car. Emergency personnel responded and took him to a hospital. The police department reported Arguello suffered a concussion and will need a few days to recover.
Police say officers caught up with who they believe was the Nissan driver and a passenger, detaining them about a half-mile north of the crash scene in the 1200 block of Olive Street in Sanger. Investigators believe the driver, a male, had been drinking before the crash that injured the officer. He was arrested and booked into Fresno County Jail on charges including drunk driving and hit and run. It was unclear if the passengers faced any charges.
