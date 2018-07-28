17-year-old shot and killed in Atwater’s second homicide of July. Police seek clues

A 17-year-old Atwater boy was shot and killed Friday night and police say they’re hunting for the killer.
It’s the second homicide in Atwater in July.
Police say the shooting happened at 11:26 p.m. on the 1800 block of Dlakely Avenue. An officer about a quarter-mile away heard the shots from the area of Fifth Street and Drakely and rushed to the scene to find the 17-year-old down. The officer and family members gave medical aid until emergency personnel arrived. The teen was taken by a Medi-Flight helicopter to a trauma center where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the teen’s identity will be released by the Merced County Sheriff/Coroner.
Police are asking for anyone with information about the shooting to call the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6396 or Merced Area Crimestoppers at 855-725-2420 or go to mercedareacrimestoppers.org to send anonymous information via text or email.
