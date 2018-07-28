Downtown Visalia shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 arrested

A gang shooting in downtown Visalia left one man dead Friday evening, police said.
Four men trying to drive away from the shooting, which happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Locust Avenue near Murray Avenue, were caught by officers and arrested.
Sgt. Daniel Ford said the dead man is 22-year-old Esequel Arredondo.
Police arrested Elijah Segura, 19; Clark Molina, 32; Jon Cortez, 23; and Arthur Sul, 19, at the scene. They were booked into Tulare County jail each on a charge of homicide with a gang enhancement. Ford said two others who were detained at the scene were later released.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Henry Martinez at 559-713-4156.
Comments