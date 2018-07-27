Woman living out of motorhome at Taco Bell arrested for child endangerment, cops say

A woman living in a motorhome in a Taco Bell parking lot was arrested on Friday after police say they found she was too drunk to care for her child, according to the Porterville Police Department.
Officers were called to the parking lot at 1220 W. Herndon Ave. around 4:25 p.m. after a report that a woman was screaming at a girl near a motorhome.
Police say Allison Lancaster, 37, was too drunk to care for herself or her child, and the child was wandering the parking lot. Police also say that Lancaster’s motorhome was “completely unkempt” and not suitable for the child to live in.
Lancaster was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and family members took the child in, police said. The case is being forwarded to Child Welfare Services.
Comments