He followed drivers and robbed them in series of Fresno crimes, police say

A man who followed drivers and robbed them at gunpoint is in custody, Fresno police reported Friday.
The suspect was identified as Anthony Rodriguez.
Police launched a search for a suspect after a woman was followed to Peralta and Delno avenues on Tuesday night, where a man who appeared to be armed with a firearm pointed a the gun at her and took her purse, cell phone and wallet before driving off.
Sgt. James Fowler said officers from the MAGEC gang unit pulled over an SUV that matched the description near Illinois and Cedar avenues in southeast Fresno because the license plate was expired. Rodriguez was on parole. Officers found a replica handgun in the vehicle, along with stolen property.
Fowler said similar robberies of five other victims have taken place and a search warrant served at Rodriguez’s primary residence recovered property taken in the crimes. Rodriguez was booked on multiple robbery charges and a parole violation.
Comments