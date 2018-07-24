Liquor store owner allegedly shoots two, himself inside Farmersville store

A liquor store owner in Farmersville was arrested Tuesday, after allegedly shooting two people and himself inside the store, police say.
When Farmersville officers arrived to Aztec Liquor at 686 E. Visalia Road just after 1 p.m., they found owner Harbhajan Singh Mundi, 61, had allegedly shot himself in the foot accidentally.
They also found two other men. One was shot in the body and was in serious condition, and the other was also shot in his foot, police say. They were all treated for their injuries.
Police say Mundi had been arguing with the property owner in an ongoing dispute when the shots were fired. The property owner and several other people went to the store to meet with Mundi, police say.
Mundi was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide, and police say they found a .38 caliber revolver inside the store that they believed was used in the shooting.
