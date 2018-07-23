Couple arrested as suspected Fresno cigarette and lotto ticket bandits, police say

A couple has been arrested on suspicion of breaking into several convenience stores in north Fresno and stealing lottery tickets and cigarettes, police said Monday.

Sierra Baize, 40, and boyfriend Keith Christenson, 30, were stopped by police Sunday night at Palm and Herndon avenues. Baize was behind the wheel of a Nissan Altima that had been identified in the burglaries, and both were arrested, Lt. Joe Gomez said.

Evidence and burglary tools were allegedly found in the car. Christensen admitted to all six of the burglaries and Baize admitted to being the driver during three, Gomez said.

Police say based on video, Christensen would force open businesses and steal cartons of cigarettes and lottery tickets. Baize would then drive Christensen and herself away in her car.

Police say the pair was homeless and would drive around looking for stores to target and sometimes they would stop, possibly “tweaking on methamphetamine.”

They would then drive around for the rest of the day pulling into random parking lots, Gomez said, looking for vehicles to break into.

The stores that were burglarized were: 76 at 5783 N. Palm Ave., Kwik Service as 1785 W. Shaw Ave., Jack’s Car Wash at 6745 N. West Ave., JK Liquor at 2930 E. Nees Ave., Walgreens at 610 E. Nees Ave. and Shell at 5650 N. Fig Garden Drive.

Christensen was arrested on suspicion of four counts of commercial burglary and two counts of attempted commercial burglary, and Baize on suspicion of two counts of commercial burglary and one count of attempted commercial burglary.

Detectives are working on linking the duo to other vehicle break-ins in the city.