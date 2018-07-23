Fresno party ends when carjacker pulls shotgun on his pal, police say

The party came to an end early Monday morning west of Highway 99 for a 17-year-old who was robbed of his car and other items by companions on the way home from a party, police say.
Lt. Joe Gomez said the incident took place west of Highway 99 just before 6 a.m. as the victim was driving the suspect home from a party in his cream-colored 2007 Acura, license plate 7MRX801.
The suspect reportedly asked to be dropped off in the 4000 block of West Dakota Avenue. As the victim was on the way there, the suspect pulled the sawed-off, single-shot weapon from a backpack and demanded the car, the victim’s necklace, and his cell phone before driving off.
The victim urged a mutual friend to call the suspect and ask for the car back, but the entreaty failed, Gomez said.
“Open your mouth and we’ll kill you,” he was told.
