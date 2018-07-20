He’s been arrested six times in two years, including for a honey oil lab that exploded

Carter Johnson, 25, has been arrested by Clovis police no less than six times in two years, and for similar reasons, police say.
The most recent was this month, when officers saw Johnson in the driveway of his house and noticed what they believed to be stolen property. When Johnson did not let officers search the garage, they detained him and got a search warrant.
They allegedly found stolen property from Clovis burglaries, including a stolen gun. He was arrested and taken to Fresno County Jail.
In March, officers arrived to his home to arrest him on a warrant and found he was allegedly operating a butane honey oil lab.
He already had been arrested in 2016 for the same reason, when his lab allegedly exploded in the home where children lived, and he had to be taken to the hospital.
Officers allegedly found stolen property at the home in March as well.
In 2016, Johnson was arrested for allegedly robbing two homes in Clovis and manufacturing drugs, police say. A stolen sawed-off shot gun, handguns and other stolen property was also allegedly found.
All of Johnson’s cases are still going through the court process, police say.
