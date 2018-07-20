He shot a cop during a traffic stop. A judge handed him a severe sentence

A Porterville man was sentenced to 41 years to life in prison on Friday for shooting a cop during a traffic stop in 2016.
The Tulare County District Attorney’s Office says Ruben Carreles, 31, was convicted on May 24 of pre-meditated and deliberate attempted murder and assault with a firearm on a peace officer. He was also convicted of being a felon is possession of a firearm.
Porterville officers were on patrol Aug. 18, 2016, when they pulled over a car for an unlit license plate. Carreles, who was a passenger in the car, ran out his door, prompting officers to chase him, the district attorney’s office said.
Carreles then turned around and pointed a gun at an officer. The officer tried to take cover, but Carreles shot him in the butt.
The officer and his partner managed to shoot back and wounded Carreles, the district attorney’s office said.
The driver of the car, Vickie Monethichack, 33, pleaded no contest to assault with a firearm on a peace officer, and being a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition. She was also sentenced Friday to eight years and eight months in prison.
