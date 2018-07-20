Fresno man robs one last bank before killing himself in Goleta, sheriff’s office says

A Fresno man accused of robbing banks throughout the state was found dead Friday in Goleta after apparently killing himself, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said.
Keith David Goodwin, 41, allegedly robbed one last bank in Goleta on Friday morning, where he flashed a gun and demanded cash from the teller, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
Police found Goodwin dead in the bathroom of a nail salon in Goleta shortly after Friday’s robbery. They surrounded the salon and evacuated 15 people at nearby businesses, the Chronicle reported.
Goodwin is suspected of robbing at least nine banks throughout California in the last two months and he has ties to Fresno and San Francisco, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said.
Goodwin was identified on July 12 in Danville in the East Bay where he allegedly robbed a First Republic Bank and a license plate camera identified him leaving in a red Nissan Altima, the Chronicle said.
The FBI is continuing to work with the sheriff’s office on the investigation.
