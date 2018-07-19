Federal agents arrest Mexican citizen on charges of making fake Social Security cards

A federal grand jury issued an eight-count indictment Thursday charging a citizen of Mexico living illegally in Fresno with making bogus Social Security and permanent resident “green” cards, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
Fernando Hernandez-Hernandez, 58, is charged with the production and sales of false identification documents, possession of document‑making equipment with intent to make false identification, fraud and misuse of visas and related documents, and being a previously deported alien, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott said in an announcement.
Hernandez-Hernandez was arrested July 10 and will be arraigned in district court in Fresno July 25.
In March and May of this year, Hernandez-Hernandez made and sold fake IDs to buyers, the government said.
He also is charged with possessing document-making equipment primarily used to manufacture false identification, and with being in the country illegally after being previously deported.
If convicted, Hernandez-Hernandez faces up to 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The case was investigated by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations.
