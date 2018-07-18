A police dog named Buster shows the way during big meth bust in Fresno

A narcotics-finding dog named Buster won high praise Tuesday when he found 30 pounds of methamphetamine brought to the central San Joaquin Valley by Mexican drug traffickers.
Officers from the Fresno police Major Narcotics unit team along with state Department of Justice agents with the High Intensity Drug Trafficking unit arrested Guadalupe Garcia, 25, during the investigation.
Fresno police Sgt. Tim Tietjen said the bust followed a month-long investigation as undercover officers negotiated with traffickers. Then, Garcia arrived with the product at a south Fresno location.
Tietjen estimated that the drugs were worth about $200,000 at the street level. Undercover officers paid a wholesale price of $63,000 to the traffickers.
Garcia was booked into Fresno County Jail.
