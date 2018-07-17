Fresno police need help identifying alleged wallet thief at convenience store

Fresno police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who reportedly stole a wallet left on a counter at a convenience store.
On June 23, the victim left her wallet on the counter at the soda cup dispenser at the Circle K at 1234 N. Peach Avenue and walked away, police said.
The woman is under 25 and has a prominent “Tigger” tattoo on her right chest, detective Donnie Dinnell said. She got into a white 2000 to 2005 Honda Accord with a spoiler and was driven away.
The dollar loss to the victim is $965 because she had an expensive pair of earrings in the wallet, police said.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect should call Dinnell at 559-621-6334, or make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 559-621-6334.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
