He made a run for it but was caught with counterfeit money, gun and drugs, deputies say

A man who ran from deputies faces charges of carrying a loaded, stolen gun and possession of drugs for sale, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.
About 2 a.m. Friday, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop near the intersection of Shaw and Palm avenues in Fresno. William Vallejo, 20, of Fresno, tried to get away in his car was spotted moments later parked at a restaurant near the intersection.
The deputy saw the driver standing in the parking lot but and began to talk to him, but he took off running. Two deputies ran after Vallejo and caught him a short distance away.
During a search of Vallejo’s car, deputies found signs of illegal drug sales: a backpack with baggies of methamphetamine, a jar of marijuana, a loaded .45 caliber handgun, a scale and several counterfeit $100 bills.
The gun was stolen from Southern California, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Anyone with additional information about Vallejo is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111, or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or online at valleycrimestoppers.org.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
Comments