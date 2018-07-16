He was driving 95 mph and wanted on a murder warrant

A Visalia man who was driving 95 m.p.h. was arrested on a murder warrant after a traffic stop Saturday night south of Selma, the California Highway Patrol reported.
George Alberto Rodriguez, 44, was also sought in connection with an attempted murder in Tulare County and weapons offenses in Kern County, the CHP reported. Rodriguez tried to run from officers after the traffic stop and open containers of alcohol were found in the vehicle. He allegedly gave officers a bogus name. but officers learned his true identity and booked him into Fresno County Jail.
