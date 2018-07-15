Two dead after shooting at Tower District tattoo parlor

Police are hunting a man considered armed and dangerous following a double murder Saturday night in Fresno’s Tower District.
The suspect was identified as Cruz Pablo Hinojosa, 27, who is sought in the fatal shooting of Jesse Hernandez III and Pisa Xayapheth, 30. Both victims were gunned down inside the Fresh Ink Tattoo Parlor near Olive and Echo avenues about 10:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Andre Benson.
Benson said arriving officers found both victims had been shot multiple times and they were rushed to the hospital, where they were dead on arrival.
Police did not immediately release a motive and asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
