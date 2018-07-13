Volleyball coach arrested in Tulare on suspicion of sex with former student

Tulare police have arrested Tulare Union High teacher and volleyball coach Angela Holguin Webb on suspicion of committing sexual acts with a former student.
Police said they were tipped off June 20 about the relationship and arrested Webb, 50, on Friday after an investigation.
The alleged relationship lasted about three and a half years when the victim was a student at Tulare Western High, police said. The name, gender and age of the former student is not being made public “due to the sensitive nature of the investigation,” police said.
The victim confirmed the allegations of sexual acts when contacted by investigators, police said.
A judge issued an arrest warrant and police went to Webb’s home and took her into custody. She was interviewed at the police department and later booked into the Tulare County Women’s Facility.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Investigations Division at 559-684-4265.
Tulare Joint Union High School District said Webb was placed on administrative leave. She was physical education teacher at Tulare Union High, and had been physical education teacher and volleyball coach at Tulare Western. She has been employed by the district since 1992.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
