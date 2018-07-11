Visalia father guilty of second-degree murder in baby’s death

A Tulare County jury on Wednesday found a father guilty of second degree murder in the death of his six-week-old daughter. But the jury rejected the death penalty and first-degree murder in the case.
The verdict against Aaron Rowe, 28, of Visalia, was handed down after a month-long trial and six days of deliberations.
The jury also found him guilty of assault likely to cause great bodily injury and the special allegation of great bodily injury, which adds prison time.
Judge Joseph Kalashian set Aug. 5 for sentencing. Rowe faces 22 years to life in prison.
On Nov. 12, 2012, Peyton Rowe was brought by ambulance to Kaweah Delta Medical Center after the infant was found unconscious on the floor of the home Rowe shared with wife Courtney Rowe.
The baby, 47 days old, died hours later. The cause of death was cardiac arrest within minutes of multiple blunt force traumas, the district attorney's office said.
Rowe was arrested a few days later and has been in jail since.
Peyton Rowe was found to have severe bruising on the left side of her face and ear, and fractures on her right arm and leg from blunt force trauma, prosecutors said.
An autopsy revealed 12 previous rib fractures, and arm and leg fractures of the left side, prosecutors said. She also had bleeding in her brain.
The child's father told investigators he fell while holding the child. He had a history of domestic violence and physical child abuse, according to prosecutors.
Rowe was represented by the Tulare County Public Defender's Office.
The child's mother, who had been sleeping at the time, pleaded no contest to child abuse and will be sentenced Oct. 6. She faces up to six years in prison.
