He's accused of pointing a bag at cashier and demanding money. He's been arrested

A man accused of pointing a bag at a store cashier, simulating a gun, has been arrested, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives identified Fabian Rodriguez as the man who pointed the bag, with an unknown item inside, and later asked the cashier for cash from the register. The alleged robbery took place July 2 at Star Mini Mart at 4595 E. Clinton Ave. in Fresno. Rodriguez was apparently also wanted in connection to two other robberies.

Sheriff's spokesman Tony Botti said Rodriguez, 39, initially asked for cigarettes before the alleged robbery. The incident was investigated by the sheriff’s office since the store is located on a county island. Rodriguez was booked into the Fresno County Jail.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff's office at 559-600-3111.

