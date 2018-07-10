Woman on video trying to bust into Tower District home is police chaplain's daughter

A surveillance video showing an intoxicated woman trying to force her way into a Tower District home has been picked up by Inside Edition, the news magazine TV show.
The homeowner can be heard yelling at the intruder that she has a gun and telling her to leave. No shots were fired.
Normally, such a story would fade quickly. But Inside Edition reported that the suspect's father is a volunteer police chaplain who went to the home in uniform to talk to the homeowner, who refused to talk to him.
On the night of June 29, Christine Paul, a former police officer at Fresno State, was home alone near Yale and Maroa avenues when a woman she did not known came to the door.
Paul "opened the door, listened to her, and quickly realized she was on something," she wrote on Facebook. The woman said a friend lived there, Paul told a TV reporter.
Police later identified the woman as Hannah Nakagawa, 29, of Fresno. She is a teacher at Fresno Unified.
A Ring.com home security video surveillance camera captured what happened next. The video shows her body-slamming a front window, breaking it and removing a screen.
Paul told The Bee she witnessed the woman put her arm through the broken window. The intruder stopped trying to get into the home when Paul yelled she had a gun.
Fresno police arrived and calmed things down. Police cited Nakagawa for misdemeanor vandalism and released her to the custody of a friend. The police report noted she was very intoxicated.
The next day, Paul posted the video on the "Please Help Stop Crime in the Tower District" Facebook page.
Since then, Paul said, said Nakagawa's friends and family have contacted her asking her to remove the video from Facebook but she refuses.
Inside Edition reported that Nakagawa's father is a volunteer police chaplain at the Fresno Police Department who stopped by the home a few days later to talk to Paul about what happened.
The woman's father, Ron Nakagawa, is employed by The Fresno Bee. Reached for an interview, he said he could not comment on his daughter's case or his visit to the home.
Paul said Ron Nakagawa wore a shirt with an embroidered police badge, his last name and first initial.
"I'm thinking they're sending a chaplain to tell me about services," she said.
He said he'd like to introduce himself and pointed to the broken window and indicated his daughter had caused the window damage, Paul said.
"I immediately screamed, 'No, you should not be here,' " Paul said. She slammed the door, called 911 and demanded that a sergeant or lieutenant be sent over, she said.
She said she planned to file a complaint with the police department.
"That was very inappropriate," she said. "You do not wear your badge as a way to talk to people. There was no reason to show up in uniform to talk to me."
Fresno police are reviewing the police chaplain's actions, Lt. Mark Hudson said.
