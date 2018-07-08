Police say he shot at another man in downtown Visalia. He was arrested

A man was arrested at midnight Sunday after a shooting in downtown Visalia left one person injured.
The Visalia Police Department said officers arrested Robert Lamount Crossley, who is accused of shooting a man during an altercation in the 200 block of East Main Street. The police found Crossley nearby at Santa Fe Street and Center Avenue, and the weapon also was found nearby.
The injured man was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center and was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot. Crossley, 18, was booked on an attempted murder charge as as well as firearm-related charges at the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility, according to police.
