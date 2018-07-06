Police hunt killer after overnight shooting in central Fresno

Police are scouring the area near Abby and Dakota avenues after a man was fatally shot late Thursday night.
Lt. Mark Hudson said the shooting took place about 11 p.m. in the 3700 block of North Abby Street.
The 29-year-old victim was standing in front of a residence when he was shot. Police learned of the shooting when the department's ShotSpotter system activated. A 911 call for help came in a short time later.
The victim was found on the grass outside an apartment complex and rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.
