He was standing near a Fresno liquor store when he was shot -- in the face

A man in his 40s was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the face Thursday night in southeast Fresno, according to Fresno police Lt. Michael Landon.
Somehow, the wound is not life-threatening and the man is expected to survive.
The man was standing in the parking lot of AJ's Liquors on the corner of Chestnut and Butler avenues around 10:30 p.m., Landon said, when another man allegedly walked up to him and shot him in the face with a handgun before fleeing.
Landon said witnesses gave conflicting statements about whether the suspect fled on foot or in a vehicle.
Police say the only description they have of the suspect is that he may have long, curly hair.
