Guests were asked to leave party, then a 17-year-old was shot

A 17-year-old was in critical but stable condition Thursday after he was shot at a Fourth of July party Wednesday night in southwest Fresno, police reported.
Lt. Mark Hudson said the shooting took place at a home on C Street near Ventura Avenue, where several guests were asked to leave by the homeowner.
A few minutes later, the 17-year-old was standing in front of the house when a teen who appeared to be 15 or 16 years old, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and about 130 pounds walked up. He fired several rounds at the victim from a semi-automatic handgun, striking him in the arm and torso. . The suspect ran from the scene.
