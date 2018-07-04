Man sitting on street curb with a friend is shot in broad daylight

A central Fresno shooting in broad daylight on the Fourth of July left a man wounded, police said.
The man was apparently targeted. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening wounds.
The shooting happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Belmont Avenue just west of First Street.
Sgt. Pete Boyer said the victim was sitting on the curb of the sidewalk on the south side of Belmont with a friend when a car, described as gray with tinted windows, approached them from the west. The car stopped, a man got out holding a rifle-type gun and fired several shots striking the victim in the upper back and leg. The shooter got back in the car and it drove away east on Belmont. Witnesses told officers that two women were passengers in the car.
The reason for the shooting was not immediately known. The investigation was continuing.
Comments