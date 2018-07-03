Have you seen this man? Investigators say he held up a Fresno mini mart

Fresno County sheriff's investigators are asking for the public's help in locating a man they say robbed a Fresno mini mart Monday.
Sheriff's spokesman Tony Botti put out the alert Tuesday evening asking for help solving the noontime crime at the Star Mini Mart on the northwest corner of Clinton and Maple avenues in east-central Fresno. The mini mart is in a county island within the city of Fresno, so it falls under the sheriff's watch.
Botti described what investigators say happened: The man walked into the store carrying a plastic bag, went to the counter and asked for cigarettes. As the cashier was ringing him up, the man pointed the bag at the cashier simulating a gun inside it and demanded money. The cashier complied, the man walked out and the employee reported the crime.
Botti said surveillance cameras at the store show the man to be white or Hispanic, in his 20s or 30s, wearing a Paul Frank Julius Monkey hat and seen driving away in a dark-colored, four-door hatchback, possibly a Chevrolet Sonic.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the case is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 559-600-3111 or contact Detective Tim Jacobsen at 559-600-8709 or Timothy.Jacobsen@fresnosheriff.org, or contact Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 (STOP) or valleycrimestoppers.org
