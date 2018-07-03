Police identify man shot to death near downtown Fresno

A man shot to death Monday afternoon near downtown Fresno was identified as Robert Madrid III, 37, police reported.
The shooting took place about 5:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of East Lewis Avenue. Lt. David Madrigal said the shooting took place near the intersection of Lewis with Thesta Avenue, close to the Lewis Street Market, wher Madrid was found lying in the alley with multiple gunshot wounds. Madrid was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.
Madrigal said it appeared that someone in a vehicle driving down Thesta fired at Madrid. Police are asking for help solving the shooting and ask that anyone who wishes to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.
