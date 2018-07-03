Police release new video of Fresno carjacker, kidnapper

Fresno police Tuesday released new video footage of a man sought on carjacking and kidnapping charges after he reportedly forced a woman and a young child into a car and ordered them to go to a ATM machine at Champlain Drive and Shepherd Avenue.
The crime took place on June 22. Police say the woman and the 1-year-old were approached by a man in his 40s with a heavy build and a light complexion near Fort Washington Road and Champlain Drive as she was pushing a stroller. The man first asked for water and cash before he pulled a weapon and forced her and the baby into her SUV. At a Wells Fargo ATM in the shopping center, she was forced to withdraw $200 and hand it to him. The video was obtained in the neighborhood where the incident began, said Sgt. Daniel Macias.
The man told the victim that he wanted to go to Los Angeles, but abandoned the SUV minutes later in the 300 block of West Bluff Street near Woodward Park.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or detectives at 559-205-9229.
