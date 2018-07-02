One person killed in central Fresno drive-by shooting

A man is dead after a drive-by shooting in central Fresno on Monday evening, Fresno police said.
Around 5:30 p.m. officers received a call of a shooting victim at Lewis Avenue and Thesta Street, Lt. Steve Card said. Officers located him in a alley near the Lewis Street Market. The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he died.
Officers learned during their investigation the victim was walking north on Thesta Street when a vehicle approached him and an occupant began to open fire.
No other details of the shooting were made available.
Anyone with information involving the shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 559-498-7867.
