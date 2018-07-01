Sirens Blue Caravan Red Lights Police Cars Car
Crime

Selma police investigating homicide of man found in roadway, no suspects arrested

By Jessica Johnson

jjohnson@fresnobee.com

July 01, 2018 11:20 AM

A Selma man died Sunday after being found lying in the roadway with gunshot wounds, police say.

Just after midnight, Selma police responded to reports of a shooting at the 2700 block of Pine Street. Upon arrival, they found an unidentified man in his early 20s suffering from gunshot wounds to his torso area, according to a department news release.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

A motive for the shooting has not been determined. Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call Selma police dispatch at 559-896-2525 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

Tips are kept confidential and you can remain anonymous.

