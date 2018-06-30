Two arrests made in DUI-related death of woman, Fresno police say

Fresno police have released the names of two drivers they say were arrested after the alleged DUI-related death of a woman early Saturday.

Police believe Karla Estrada, 27, was allegedly drunk driving and hit Michelle Sanabria, 47, early Saturday morning near Marks and Shaw avenues.

Police said just moments before, Sanabria had exited a Chevy Tahoe driven by Marcello Alvarez Diaz, 48, who was also believed to be driving drunk.

Police believe Sanabria left the Chevy Tahoe after an argument with Diaz. The occupants in the Tahoe – police did not say how many – had just left a nearby bar called Ewell's Place. The woman who was killed had frequented the bar.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Estrada and Diaz, both of Fresno, were arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI. Police did not release a mugshot of Estrada.