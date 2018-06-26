They fled from CHP and hid behind dumpsters before arrest near Fresno State

A man and woman were taken into custody following a pursuit a block from Fresno State on Tuesday evening.
Fresno Police Department, Fresno County Sheriff's Office and California Highway Patrol responded to the incident around 6:30 p.m. at El Cazador Apartments on Cedar Avenue near Fairmont Avenue.
A man and woman were allegedly driving a stolen vehicle and failed to yield to CHP's request to stop. The suspects ended up at the apartment complex where they fled on foot and hid near or inside a garbage bin, said Tony Botti, spokesman for the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.
Law enforcement agencies used police dogs, helicopters and tactical teams to apprehend the unidentified suspects. Officers believed they were armed, Botti said.
Anyone leaving the complex by car were asked to have their vehicles search, in case they were attempting to flee with the suspects.
One of the suspects possibly suffered a dog bite by one of the police K-9s while being apprehended, Botti said.
The suspects were not armed upon being searched, though Botti said investigators believe they may have thrown out any weapons or concealed them nearby.
A slew of violent events occurring in a short period of time in Fresno kept officers on high-alert as they attempted to search the complex for the suspects, Botti said.
