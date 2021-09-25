Smoky skies yield — at least a bit — to color as ClovisFest hot air balloons take flight

The Hot Air Balloon Fun Fly kicked off ClovisFest, taking off early Saturday from the Rodeo Grounds.

It offered at least a little brightness — and heavy doses of color — amid smoky skies that continue to linger over the central San Joaquin Valley as major wildfires burn to the south in Sequoia National Park and National Forest.

ClovisFest is underway in Old Town Clovis! The event takes place 8-5pm Saturday and Sunday. Thanks to the @ClovisChamber, volunteers and vendors for all of their work which makes this weekend’s events possible. pic.twitter.com/vIfpMpYnYr — City of Clovis, CA (@CityofClovisCA) September 25, 2021

The balloons drifted in the breeze over north Clovis.

ClovisFest, spanning 12 blocks in Old Town, runs through Sunday, offering more than 250 craft, commercial and food booths.

Drifting in the breeze, a balloon takes flight at the Hot Air Balloon Fun Fly, kicking off ClovisFest early Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, from the Rodeo Grounds in Clovis, California. ClovisFest, spanning 12 blocks, offers craft, commercial and food booths and runs through Sunday. JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com