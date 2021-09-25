Clovis News
Smoky skies yield — at least a bit — to color as ClovisFest hot air balloons take flight
The Hot Air Balloon Fun Fly kicked off ClovisFest, taking off early Saturday from the Rodeo Grounds.
It offered at least a little brightness — and heavy doses of color — amid smoky skies that continue to linger over the central San Joaquin Valley as major wildfires burn to the south in Sequoia National Park and National Forest.
The balloons drifted in the breeze over north Clovis.
ClovisFest, spanning 12 blocks in Old Town, runs through Sunday, offering more than 250 craft, commercial and food booths.
Comments