Clovis News

Smoky skies yield — at least a bit — to color as ClovisFest hot air balloons take flight

By John Walker The Fresno Bee

The Hot Air Balloon Fun Fly kicked off ClovisFest, taking off early Saturday from the Rodeo Grounds.

It offered at least a little brightness — and heavy doses of color — amid smoky skies that continue to linger over the central San Joaquin Valley as major wildfires burn to the south in Sequoia National Park and National Forest.

The balloons drifted in the breeze over north Clovis.

ClovisFest, spanning 12 blocks in Old Town, runs through Sunday, offering more than 250 craft, commercial and food booths.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FRS_JRWBALLOON1jpg
Drifting in the breeze, a balloon takes flight at the Hot Air Balloon Fun Fly, kicking off ClovisFest early Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, from the Rodeo Grounds in Clovis, California. ClovisFest, spanning 12 blocks, offers craft, commercial and food booths and runs through Sunday. JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com

FRS_JRWBALLOON2
A ground crew stabilizes a balloon across from the Clovis Cemetery as part of the Hot Air Balloon Fun Fly, which kicked off ClovisFest early Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. ClovisFest features more than 250 craft, commercial and food booths. JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com
Related stories from Fresno Bee
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service