Jury awards nearly $40 million to Fresno County man injured in ambulance ride

A Fresno County jury has awarded a Kingsburg man nearly $40 million in damages for injuries he suffered while being transported to the hospital by American Ambulance.

Nicholas Merlo, a 39-year-old mortgage broker, has been in a persistent vegetative state for three years after suffering a brain injury that his lawyers Warren Paboojian and Daniel R. Baradat of Baradat & Paboojian was caused by gross negligence by the American Ambulance staff.

On March 14, 2018, Merlo was undergoing an endoscopy to find out why he was suffering some internal bleeding. During the middle of the procedure he woke up and had to be intubated and taken to the hospital to make sure his lungs were OK, said Paboojian.

“They put a breathing tube in him and called American Ambulance to be taken to Clovis Community,” Paboojian said. “On the way over, the paramedic decided to readjust the breathing tube that was providing him oxygen. But they couldn’t put the breathing tube back in. That led to cardiac arrest and then to a brain injury.”

The jury deliberated four hours before returning its verdict Tuesday at about 2 p.m.

“Finally, after three and a half years, we are able to get justice for Nicholas Merlo,” Paboojian said. “This jury found that on March 14, 2018 American Ambulance was grossly negligent.”

This story will be updated.