Central Valley school brawl shows adults using force. Some parents say staff went too far

A large brawl lasted several minutes earier this week at El Capitan High School in Merced. Details of the melee remained unclear Thursday, but multiple videos posted to social media depict a chaotic scene as adults scrambled to get the scene under control. (Sun-Star file photo) akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The Merced Union High School District is investigating after a fight broke out during lunch on Tuesday afternoon at El Capitan High School.

Videos of the incident have been posted on social media, showing staff members using force to separate the students involved in the altercation. Photos and videos of the fight have garnered hundreds of comments, with individuals weighing in on both sides of whether staff went too far in physically restraining students.

Exactly what sparked the violence remained unclear Thursday. However, school officials said it took staffers longer to get the incident under control because some students failed to cooperate with authorities.

“Unfortunately, in this situation, the students were a lot more aggressive when staff, administrators, and other support staff intervened,” said Ralph Calderon, the MUHSD deputy superintendent.

Calderon said separate incidents were going on simultaneously during the altercation between students.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A statement sent by the school to parents of El Capitan students on Tuesday said that students involved in the incident were suspended and that the ongoing investigation would lead to expulsion where appropriate.

“We appreciate your help in explaining to your student the need to listen to directives to disperse from such incidents as running to fights, surrounding the area, and refusing to disperse only worsens the situation,” the statement said.

Merced police didn’t immediately comment on the incident Thursday.

Scenes of the altercation captured on video display multiple young people, visibly in distress, combating one another and several adults attempting to quell the melee. Shouts are heard across what appears to be multiple simultaneous fights.

The scenes depicted on social media upset several parents who questioned whether school staff went too far trying to bring the situation under control.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“It was a difficult situation,” Calderon said. “Certainly our No. 1 goal is to keep the kids safe.

“We have protocols for separating the students,” Calderon added. “The incident is under review to make sure those protocols were followed.”

Calderon said the altercation didn’t result in any injuries. Calderon wouldn’t comment on whether any arrests were made.

“It’s hard to look at a still photo and understand the context of the situation,” he said. “We’re responsible for keeping the entire school community safe.”

Parent Amanda Candelaria said her son, a junior at El Capitan High School, received a five-day suspension as a result of the incident.

Candelaria told the Sun-Star that her son got involved after seeing a female student pinned to the ground, appearing to have a knee on her neck that was causing her difficulty to breathe. He and another student pushed the kneeling adult off of the young girl, according to Candelaria.

She said the school told her that her son was suspended due to his ignoring instructions by the school principal to stay out of the altercation.

“My son, he’s not going to let a girl be assaulted like that,” Candelaria said. “I think the whole fight was uncalled for, but I feel my son was justified. He was just trying to protect that girl.”

Candelaria said she is disappointed in the school’s handling of the incident and wants to see staff be better trained to address such incidents. “That’s abuse. They’re saying it’s discipline. If we disciplined our children like this, Child Protective Services would be involved,” she said.

Candelaria said she plans to appeal to the school board for more appropriate training of staff to address incidents like this in a way that maintains the safety and respect of students.

Candelaria said the district’s statement to parents Tuesday is the only message parents have received concerning the altercation. Although students were out of control, Candelaria said there was no justification for how students were treated. “I don’t feel (the school) took responsibility for any of their actions.”