Merced County house fire kills 5 and 2 more injured, according to Cal Fire

Five members of a Merced County household were killed in a fire early Thursday in Dos Palos, fire officials confirmed.

Ten people were in the rural home near Julip Avenue and Mint Road when the fire was reported just before 5 a.m., according to Division Chief Mark Pimentel of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, also called Cal Fire.

When crews arrived, residents in a neighboring home told firefighters that people were likely inside, according to Pimentel.

The neighbors also aided the fire crews as they pulled the residents out, Cal Fire said, and firefighters began life-saving maneuvers.

Five of the residents were pronounced dead at the scene, Cal Fire said. Two were transported to area hospitals and three others refused medical assistance.

The names and information on the residents who died have not been released.

This story was originally published September 30, 2021 7:43 AM.

Profile Image of Thaddeus Miller
Thaddeus Miller
Reporter Thaddeus Miller has covered cities in the central San Joaquin Valley since 2010, writing about everything from breaking news to government and police accountability. A native of Fresno, he joined The Fresno Bee in 2019 after time in Merced and Los Banos.
