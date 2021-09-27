Looking for love in Fresno? You might be dating in the wrong place, Bumble says

Downtown Fresno on Broadway Street. jwalker@fresnobee.com

Finding it difficult to date in Fresno?

You’re not alone — and you just might be looking for love in the wrong city.

Fresno is considered one of the worst places in the United States to be single, according to data examined by the dating app Bumble.

Fresno ranks 96th out of 100 for best U.S. cities for singles in 2021, registering a total score of 30.99 with a dating satisfaction score of 14.94 and a social satisfaction score of 7.31.

Washington D.C. ranks as America’s top city for singles with a total score of 90.53 and earning a dating satisfaction score of 84.21, along with a social satisfaction score of 100.

The report, published by apartmentlist.com, examines four metrics:

▪ Dating satisfaction (factors 40% in the analysis) — dating opportunities in the city.

▪ Social satisfaction (20%) — social life in the city.

▪ Dating affordability (20%) — how much does a date cost?

▪ Percentage of singles (20%) — number of single people in the city.

Fresno census data

The study did not include a person’s stance on coronavirus vaccinations and wearing masks, which has become a polarizing issue for some in Fresno (53.9% of Fresno County residents have received at least one dose in the fight against COVID-19).

Here’s other data to consider about the dating scene in Fresno.

Approximately 58% of the population in Fresno is single (calculations based out of 531,581 and those 15 years old and older), according to data from censusreporter.org.

As for its diverse community, Fresno’s demographic breakdown is 49.9% Hispanic, 26.7% White, 13.4% Asian and 6.6% Black.

When it comes to money, the average individual income is $24,042 in Fresno. So one might want to temper expectations of a first date at a high-end steakhouse.

Also, if you’re looking for a “Sugar Daddy” or “Sugar Mama” in Fresno, you might be out of luck with only 3.8% of the population in Fresno earning more than $200,000 a year.

Another interesting stat about dating in Fresno is the education level.

Approximately 77.4% of Fresno’s population graduated at least high school, according to censusreporter.org.

But only 14.9% have earned a bachelor’s degree, and only 6.9% of those in Fresno have a post-graduate degree or higher.

This might be why arguably the most popular question in Fresno likely to be asked is: What high school did you go to?

So if you’ve been striking out as a singleton in Fresno for some time, cheer up a little.

Maybe it’s not you.

Maybe it’s just the city.