Fresno County’s ‘fully vaccinated’ residents now outnumber those without COVID shots

Dairy worker Jose Mariscal gets his COVID-19 vaccination from Tulare County registered nurse Cynthia Norvill during a clinic at the Tipton Library on July 29, 2021. He said has become worried about the spread of the disease and was doing it to protect his family. jwalker@fresnobee.com

Nine months since the first coronavirus vaccines became available in Fresno County, the number of residents who are “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 now exceeds those who, for whatever reason, have received no shots at all for the virus.

The point of equilibrium was reached over the weekend, just a few days after Fresno County reached the milestone of administering 1 million vaccine doses into the arms of residents since Dec. 15, 2020.

As of Sunday, the fully vaccinated outnumber the unvaccinated in Fresno County by 1,559 people. A total of 479,875 residents – or 46.5% of the overall population in the county – are now deemed “fully vaccinated.” That means they’re at least two weeks past either their second shot of the two-dose vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, or one dose of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson product.

That compares to 478,316 residents, or 46.3% of the population, who are wholly unvaccinated by any shots of the available vaccines. Those who are unvaccinated include about 190,000 children under the age of 12 who are not yet eligible to get coronavirus shots.

Just over 74,000 people are partially vaccinated with one dose of one of the two-shot medications.

Fresno County leads neighboring Valley counties in the proportion of residents that have received coronavirus shots, and is the only Valley county in which the unvaccinated make up less than half of the population:

Kings County – fewer than 32.9% fully vaccinated, 6.6% partially vaccinated, 60.5% unvaccinated.

Madera County – 41.8% fully vaccinated, 6.1% partially vaccinated, 52.1% unvaccinated.

Mariposa County – 34% fully vaccinated, 14.4% partially vaccinated, 51.5% unvaccinated.

Merced County – 37.8% fully vaccinated, 9.2% partially vaccinated, 53.1% unvaccinated.

Tulare County – 39.9% fully vaccinated, 6.8% partially vaccinated, 50.3% unvaccinated

Statewide, almost 58% of California’s overall population of 40.1 million residents are fully vaccinated, compared to 35.8% unvaccinated.

Among the population of about 842,000 in Fresno County who are eligible to receive a vaccine, 57% are now fully vaccinated, while 8.8% have received one dose of the two-shot vaccines. The unvaccinated represent more than 34% of the vaccine-eligible population.

More from over the weekend

Monday’s COVID-19 updates from central San Joaquin Valley counties for cases and fatalities covering this past weekend include:

Fresno County: 214 new confirmed cases reported Monday, 1,132 since Friday, and 124,985 to date since the first infections were confirmed in early March 2020; 20 additional deaths reported since Friday, 1,888 to date.

Kings County: 236 new cases since Friday, 28,566 to date; three additional deaths since Friday, 282 to date.

Merced County: 121 new cases Monday, 352 since Friday, 39,643 to date; two additional deaths since Friday, 541 to date.

Tulare County: 575 new cases since Friday, 59,806 to date; no additional deaths, 889 to date.

Madera County: No update as of midday Monday. As of Friday, the county reported 19,849 cases to date, including 258 deaths.

Mariposa County: No update as of midday Monday. As of Friday, the county reported 967 cases to date, including 12 deaths.

Throughout the central San Joaquin Valley, almost 274,000 residents have had laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 18 months, including 3,870 people who have lost their lives to the virus and the respiratory illness it causes.