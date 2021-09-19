Crews respond to river bottom fire burning near Children’s Boulevard in Madera County

Firefighters were called to a blaze along the Madera side of the San Joaquin River bottom on Sunday.

The fire started about 11:40 a.m. near Rio Mesa and Children’s Boulevard in Madera County and had grown to 30 acres by Sunday afternoon. Nine engines, two water tenders and two crews were sent to fight the blaze.

Firefighters also were dispatched along the Fresno County side of the river, off Rice Road near Friant Avenue, to deal with a series of small fires created by embers that were coming across the river.

Included in that were fire engines from Fresno City and Fresno County fire departments, a wildland engine and a National Guard Fire crew from Millerton Station.

This story was originally published September 19, 2021 1:37 PM.