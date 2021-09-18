Local

Attack on officer lands a man in jail. Here’s what police say happened

A police officer who spotted a disturbance late Friday night in downtown Visalia was attacked as he got out of his patrol car to investigate.

The incident happened about 11:13 p.m. in the 100 block of East Main Street. Visalia police said the man, Rhys Enloe, 39, of Visalia was not involved in the original fracas, but punched the officer in the face, knocking him backward into the patrol car. and kept throwing punches inside the vehicle.

When bystanders rushed to pull Enloe off the officer, the man continued to fight with them and with the officer before more officers arrived, subdued Enloe and arrested him.

Enloe was being held early Saturday at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility, where information shows his bail set at $25,000 for a felony charge of obstructing a police officer, and two lesser counts of domestic battery and wearing a mask for unlawful purposes.

Profile Image of Tim Sheehan
Tim Sheehan
Lifelong Valley resident Tim Sheehan has worked as a reporter and editor in the region since 1986, and has been with The Fresno Bee since 1998. He is currently The Bee’s data reporter and also covers California’s high-speed rail project and other transportation issues. He grew up in Madera, has a journalism degree from Fresno State and a master’s degree in leadership studies from Fresno Pacific University. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service