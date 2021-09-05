Contentious Tower Theatre protest ends with order to disperse, arrest of woman

A woman who allegedly spit in the face of a Fresno police officer was arrested Sunday after a struggle near the Tower Theatre, ending a morning of the latest dueling protests over the future of the city landmark.

The woman, 33, was not immediately identified, but Dez Martinez, a Fresno homeless advocate, said she was from Portland, Oregon, and was in the city to support the local group. Police said that she was from Rancho Cordova.

Martinez and other local homeless advocates earlier Sunday set up tents in front of the theater to join opposition to control of the venue by Adventure Church. Early in the day, the tents were removed by police on the advice of a city attorney to prevent confrontations. Four people were arrested and issued citations for putting them up.

The arrests capped a contentious morning as police attempted to separate those who support the politically conservative church from opponents who say it does not represent the diverse Tower District and its LBGTQ community.

All four corners of the Olive and Wishon intersection were filled during the demonstration, with church members in front of the building, homeless advocates on the southwest corner, those who oppose the church’s control on the northeast corner, and church supporters on the southeast corner. There were roughly a couple of hundred people in all.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Fresno police Capt. Rob Beckwith said the arrest took place after an officer witnessed the woman kick someone. When officers contacted the woman, Beckwith said, she cursed an officer and spit in his face. She was briefly taken to the ground before she was handcuffed and hustled to a police vehicle. Just moments before, Beckwith had declared the protest over, and ordered everyone to disperse in the interest of public safety.

Charges against the woman included assault and battery, resting arrest and assaulting a peace officer.

Martinez, the homeless advocate, said the police “put us in a dangerous position,” by directing her group to the southwest corner, because that put them close to the church supporters, who she said included members of the right wing Proud Boys group. She contended church supporters crossed Wishon Avenue to confront her group.

Beckwith said officers were stationed so that would not happen and if it did, “it was not something we were freely allowing.” He added that officers were escorting people to prevent confrontations.

On the eve of the Sunday protest, members of the Save the Tower Theatre Demonstration Committee said the group, which opposes Adventure Church, was facing “right wing” threats of physical attacks and death threats from those intent on ending the weekly protests.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The committee press release cited Josh Fulfer, as a “right wing agitator” as a person behind some of the threats.

Fulfer, who was videotaping at the protests, denied the allegation, and said he was there to keep those who set up tents in front of the church from harassing churchgoers.

Beckwith said police would investigate any threats “if they are brought to our attention.”